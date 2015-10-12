​Access Bank launches a new service

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Access Bank has successfully launched an innovative new internet banking service - myAccess, which is already available to customers.

Report informs citing the bank, the new service was developed together with leading Central European provider of Internet banking.

"Even under the current difficult market conditions Access Bank continues to invest in modern banking technology to provide customers with the most advanced solutions for e-banking, utilizing the growing demand of a large number of customers," - commented on the launch of a new service deputy chairman of the Access Bank Anar Hasanov, responsible for retail banking and operations.

Access Bank was founded in 2002 by such organizations as the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, German consulting company LFS Financial Systems (LFS) and AccessHolding.