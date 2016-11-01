A new shareholder appointed to Azerbaijani leasing company

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of 14 physical persons, which are shareholders of Finanslizinq OJSC, has sold her share.

Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, Elshad Nasibov told Report.

According to him, Gulnara Alasgar Gafarova, holder of the share of 38 000 AZN or of 3.17% of the authorized capital has sold her share in the company to a new shareholder - Azad Nariman Jabrayilov. Relevants changes made to the charter of the company.

Notably, Financeleasing has been operating since May 2007. The authorized capital is 1.2 million AZN. Its shares belong to Tokay Murad Shikhalizade19%, Murghuz Elshan Taghiyev 13,1%, Ramiz Ibrahim Ibrahimov 12%, Azad Malik Javadov 12,7%, Mobil Famil Sharifov 10%, the remaining 33,2% to other 9 physical persons.