    New department chiefs appointed at the Ministry of Taxes

    Department of International Relations and Tax Monitoring of Financial Institutions will be headed by tax counselor Orhan Musayev

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Restructuring was made at the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Ministry's Department of International Relations and Tax Monitoring of Financial Institutions will be headed by tax counselor Orkhan Azad Musayev. Earlier, at this post has worked Alakbar Jomard Mammadov. 

    Also, changes were made to the structural units of the Ministry of Taxes.

    In addition, a new Department on Tax risks analysis and Control was established at he Ministry of Taxes, which will be headed by the Chief Tax Consultant Ilkin Etibar Valiyev. 

