60 thousand POS-terminals imported to Azerbaijan in 2014

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year 60,000 POS-terminals commissioned by the banks imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, adviser to the Minister on the tax audit and operational control Ilgar Akhmedov told about it in an interview with Vergilar (Taxes) newspaper.

According to I.Ahmedova, last year the number of POS-terminals has doubled:In particular, POS-terminals are the most modern devices, which do not involve direct contact with the card. In recent years they have been applied in developed countries. If at 1 January of last year in the country was about 31 thousand. POS-terminals, now the number has exceeded 82 thousand. During the year 51 thousand. POS-terminals were established.64,1% of POS-terminals accounted for Baku, 35.9% - for the regions.The number of POS-terminals installed in regions last year in the areas exceeded the numbers in capital.In Baku, the number of POS-terminals increased by1.9, in the regions - by 7,1 times.The largest number of terminals has been established in Sumgait, Mingachevir, Shamkir, Shirvan and Lankaran, as well as in the Absheron, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Oguz, Gabala, Sheki, Goychay, Balakan, Gakh and Zakatala.