    $50 mln put for sale at today’s auction, demand exceeded supply by 6-fold

    USD official exchange rate is expected to be 1.5662 AZN tomorrow

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched the next foreign currency auction today.

    Report informs, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has put for sale $50 mln, but demand at the auction exceeded $300 million.

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that USD official exchange rate is expected to be 1.5662 AZN on July 20.

    According to the agency experts, USD official exchange rate is expected to rise to the level of 1.60 AZN.

