$ 131.6 bln paid to SOFAZ from ACG and Shah Deniz projects

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of February 1, $ 131,643 bln was paid to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), in accordance with the agreement on the sale of profit oil on Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields block and Shah Deniz gas condensate field, located in the national sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report was informed in the SOFAZ.

Total amount of SOFAZ receipts from ACG project from 2001 to February 1, 2018 amounted to $ 129.137 bln.

Last month, 651.6 mln paid to the Oil Fund from the sale of profit oil extracted form ACG bloc. Within the scope of extension of the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA-PSA) up to 2050, bonus of $ 450 mln was paid by foreign investors in January.

Notably, $ 6,377 bln was paid to the Oil Fund from the sale of profit oil extracted from ACG fields bloc in 2017.

$ 2,506 billion were paid to Oil Fund on Shah Deniz field since 2007 to February 1. An additional bonus of $ 0.108 mln was paid by foreign investors within the Shah Deniz project.