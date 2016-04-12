130 ATMs canceled this year in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Number of ATMs installed in Azerbaijan has been reduced. During February this year, number of ATMs reduced 11 units or by 0,43% and made 2562 to March 1.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), 60 units or by 2,29% reduction recorded compared to the analogical period of past year as well as 132 units or by 4,9% from beginning of the year. Notably, 1424 units or 55,6% of the ATMs installed in Baku, 1138 units or 44,42% in regions.

To March 1 this year, one ATM accounted per 3,8 thousand people in the country, this is same figure with the previous month. Earlier this year, this rate made 3,6 thousand people/ATMs.