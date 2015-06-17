Wrestlers quarreled during match at Baku 2015 expelled - VIDEO

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The scandal occurred in the freestyle wrestling competition at the "Baku 2015" First European Games.

Report informs, wrestlers Belarusian Vladzislav Andreyev and Georgian Vladimir Khinchegashvili did not obey the rules during a meeting.

The wrestlers on the mat slapped each other and then they replaced their cuffs with head strikes. As a result, the referee stopped the meeting and both wrestlers were removed from the game for violation of rules.