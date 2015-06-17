 Top
    Close photo mode

    Wrestlers quarreled during match at Baku 2015 expelled - VIDEO

    During the meeting, the wrestlers didn't obey the rules

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The scandal occurred in the freestyle wrestling competition at the "Baku 2015" First European Games. 

    Report informs, wrestlers Belarusian Vladzislav Andreyev and Georgian Vladimir Khinchegashvili did not obey the rules during a meeting. 

    The wrestlers on the mat slapped each other and then they replaced their cuffs with head strikes. As a result, the referee stopped the meeting and both wrestlers were removed from the game for violation of rules.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi