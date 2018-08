Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the final stage of duet competition in synchronized swimming at "Baku 2015" the First European Games finished.

Report informs, the winners of gold medal were Russian athletes Vilenkova Valeria and Kulagina Daria with 169 points. Silver and bronze medals winners in duet competition were Austria with 162 points and Ukraine with 161, respectively.