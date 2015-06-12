 Top
    UN Secretary-General welcomes opening of the I European Games in Baku

    Ban Ki-moon expressed hope that the Games would contribute to promotion of international and regional cooperation

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed opening of the first European Games in Baku and congratulated people and Government of Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the event. Report informs, this statement was posted on the official website of the organization.

    UN Secretary-General expressed hope that the Games would contribute to the promotion of international and regional cooperation.

    This was stated by the spokesman of the UN Stefan Dyuzharrik at a briefing in New York.

