Azerbaijani gymnast Oleg Stepkocan to compete for 4 medals at "Baku 2015" today

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in gymnastics at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, Oleg Stepko will compete for more 4 medals today. Report informs, 21-year-old athlete will show his ability in pommel horse.

In the final stage that will start at 16: 30 p.m., his rivals will be Slavomir Micnak (Slovakia), Oleg Vernyayev (Ukraine), David A.Belyavskiy (Russia), Brinn Bevan (UK) and Saso Bartonsel (Slovenia).

At 17: 24 p.m., O.Stepko will compete with hoops in the final stage. His competitors will be Nikita Iqnatyev (Russia), Igor Radivilov (Ukraine), Ibrahim Colak (Turkey), Gilom Auqulyaro (France) and Elefterios Petrunias (Greece).

At 17: 51 p.m., the competitors will be Kazimir Schmidt (Netherlands), Ferhat Arican (Turkey), Christian quagmire (Romania), Tomi Tuuha (Finland) and Oleg Vernyayev (Ukraine) in vault final.

At 18: 52 p.m., the final stage in parallel bars will begin. The rivals of O.Stepko will be Axel Ogis (France), Ferhat Arican (Turkey), Oleg Vernyayev (Ukraine), Marius Berbekar (Romania) and David Belyavsky (Russia).

Oleg Stepko won a silver medal in the individual all-around and a bronze medal in the team competition.