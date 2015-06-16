Statistics of tickets sold in the I European Games released

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday was a wonderful day. About 30 thousand viewers came to watch Games.

More than 13 thousand tickets were sold. 37 500 tickets were sold in past 3 days."

Report informs, it was stated by the Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015 European Games Operation Committee, Simon Clegg.

According to him, about 48 thousand tickets sold for closing ceremony:"This means that to date there is no tickets for sale.Yesterday, a relatively large number of athletes left Azerbaijan.Today, scheduled competitions of 11 different sports."

S. Clegg added in 19 different competitions that held yesterday at 7 locations the average audience of viewers was 84%: "In 6 sections all the seats were filled to 100%.Today we have 39 champions."

According to the owner of the gold medal in kumite in the weight category of 60 kg Firdovsi Farzaliyev, despite karate is not an Olympic sport, special attention paid to this area at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

The athlete also shared the feelings experienced during the victory: "Winning the game was important for us as we needed to raise the flag here at home.The audience gave us strength with support and applause.I express my gratitude to the head coach and everyone who played a role in my victory.Congratulations to all who won the gold medal after me, and I wish them continued success."

According to Director of Communications of BEGOC Jolene Gibson, today athletes will compete for 21 gold medals.