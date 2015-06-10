Special event dedicated to the I European Games to be held in Astrakhan

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ A special event dedicated to the first European Games Baku-2015 is planned to be held in Astrakhan.

Report informs citing the press service of the governor of the Astrakhan region, Astrakhan will be able to support first European Games-2015 during a special campaign, which will be held on June 10 in the Heydar Aliyev square on the embankment of the Volga backwater.

In addition, the Governor of Astrakhan Region Alexander Zhilkin is to attend the opening ceremony of the games in Baku on June 12.