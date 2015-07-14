 Top
    SOCAR president met with "Neftchi" club staff achieving high results in Baku 2015

    79 athletes of Neftchi sport club took part in the First European Games, winning 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting with the athletes and coaches of "Neftchi" Sport Club which achieved high results in the first European Games, was held in the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR), Report informs. Welcoming the guests, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said that we witnessed historic days during the first European Games.

    He said that high results are also important like the participation at the Games. We appreciate your success and hope that our footballers will also gain success. In the end, the gifts were presented to the winners and it was announced that money prizes were transferred to the accounts of them.

    The head of "Neftchi", Sadig Sadigov presented a memorial gift about "Baku 2015" to SOCAR President.

