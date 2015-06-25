Simon Clegg: "Up to now 173 gold medals gained at the European Games"

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday, 7 races took place at the European Games. Venues where the sport races finished, are returned to their previous form. 173 champions have been awarded with a gold medal up to now. Today, 21 sets of medals will be resented, 2 of them in fencing, 9 in swimming, 5 in judo, 5 in boxing." Report informs, Chief Operating Officer of "Baku-2015" the First European Games Operating Committee, Simon Clegg said at a press conference on June 25.

More than 18 700 viewers watched the competitions in 7 sports: "It is 81 percent of the capacity of the average viewer. 3 317 athletes and officials still live in Athletes Village. This is approximately twice lower than the record level."

S.Clegg added that judo competitions start today: "Today, we believe that wonderful competitions will take place in the Heydar Aliyev arena. The number of medals gained yesterday and will be gained today is high. It will have an impact in the medal table. At the same time, 6 million people have entered the Baku 2015 website. It shows 23 percent of growth."

Chief Officer noted that the first race was held in beach soccer yesterday: "I watched the races and venues were beautifully set. It is a clear evidence of the high level of preparation. Today, the semi-finals in volleyball will take place and Azerbaijani team will meet with Turkey. 29 thousand viewers are expected to take part at tomorrow's games."