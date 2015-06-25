 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sevinj Bunyadova: Me and my sister will win

    My rivals are not weak

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ " I was preparing for this competition very seriously. In all matches i have won "

    Report informs, Azerbaijani representative in fencing competitions at the I European Games Sevinj Bunyadova said today.

    S.Bunyatova in the 1/8 finals of the competition in saber fencing as a leader of the group A, told reporters about her competings. She noted that the meeting was not easy: "My rivals are not weak. Despite this, I will try to win."

    Sevinj Bunyadova said that her twin sister Sevil Bunyadova will have success:"I believe that Sevil will also win and we will go together to the next rounds."

    Sevinj Bunyadova won all five meetings in group A. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi