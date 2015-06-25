Sevinj Bunyadova: Me and my sister will win

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ " I was preparing for this competition very seriously. In all matches i have won "

Report informs, Azerbaijani representative in fencing competitions at the I European Games Sevinj Bunyadova said today.

S.Bunyatova in the 1/8 finals of the competition in saber fencing as a leader of the group A, told reporters about her competings. She noted that the meeting was not easy: "My rivals are not weak. Despite this, I will try to win."

Sevinj Bunyadova said that her twin sister Sevil Bunyadova will have success:"I believe that Sevil will also win and we will go together to the next rounds."

Sevinj Bunyadova won all five meetings in group A.