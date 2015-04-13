​Russia 24' broadcasts report about European Games in Baku - VİDEO

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The federal channel Russia 24 showed a news story today about the upcoming First European Games to take place in Baku.

Report informs, a special correspondent of the channel, Alexander Abramov, visited the capital of Azerbaijan to make his report.

In his report, he talked about the development of the idea of organizing the First European Games from 2012.

The Organizing Committee of Baku-2015 is headed by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva. It has 1.5 thousand employees, about a third of whom are foreigners with experience in major tournaments.

Baku is organizing the European Games at a level comparable to the Olympic Games. But if it usually takes 7 years to get ready for the Olympic Games, it will take Baku only 2.5 years to prepare for the European Games.

The Games will open in 2 months.