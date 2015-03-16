 Top
    Rivals of Azerbaijan for one more sports in Baku-2015 announced

    Azerbaijan's national team to take part in Group A

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Rivals of the national team of Azerbaijan determined in beach football on the first European Games Baku-2015. Report informs, Azerbaijan joined the group A with teams of Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine.

    National teams of Russia, Spain, Italy and Hungary will meet in Group B. Groups determined at today's draw. Christian Karembeu and head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team Robert Prosinecki balloted.

    After the draw, R.Prosinecki noted that Azerbaijan joined a weaker group compared to other groups.

    The beach soccer tournament will be held on June 24-28.

