President Ilham Aliyev presented 15th gold medal of Azerbaijan to winner Teymur Mammadov

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Teymur Mammadov has won gold in the men`s boxing competition at the Baku 2015 First European Games.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout of the Azerbaijani boxing fighter.

Teymur Mammadov from Azerbaijan beat Valentino Manfredonia (Italy) on unanimous points verdict to win the men's light heavyweight (81kg) gold medal.

On his way to the gold medal, Teymur Mammadov outclassed Russian Pavil Silyagin with 3-0.

Then the awarding ceremony was held.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the medals to the winners.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and the national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the ceremony.

Azerbaijan gained one more medal at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, Anna Alimardanova won a bronze medal in women's 54 kg category. She was defeated by Russian boxer Yelena Saveleva (0:3) on the way of final. As a result, A.Alimardanova ranked the third.

The winner among boxers in 5 weight categories will be determined today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani boxer Teymur Mammadov has his final fight in Baku-2015.

He (81 kg weight category) will fight with the Italian athlete Valentino Manfredonia. Final meeting will take place at 19:45.

3 Azerbaijani boxers will compete in the semi-final today.

Elvin Mamishzade (52 kg weight category) will ring with the German sportsman Tuba Hamza at 13:30. Kollazo Sotomayor will fight with the Ukrainian athlete Viktor Petrov. Competition of 64 kg weight category will start at 14: 45.

Mahammadrasul Majidov (91+) will not be able to ring due to his injury.

The other Azerbaijani boxer Anna Alimardanova will take part in the semi-final. She will ring with the Russian Elena Savelyeva (54 kg weight category). The meeting starts at 12:30.

The first European Games boxing competition will end on June 27.