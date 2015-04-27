President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will hold the first European Games at high level

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ “At the end of 2012 the European Olympic Committee made the decision on carrying out the first European Games in Azerbaijan. It was a historical decision as, unlike other continental games, the European Games were never held. It was great trust rendered by the European Olympic family to Azerbaijan”.

This was stated by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ceremony to light the flame of Baku-2015 first European Games on April 26 in Baku.

Noting successful work of the Organizational; Committee, the Head of State said the country and its capital city Baku are ready for the Games. “In recent years, modern sports infrastructure has been created in Azerbaijan. In regions of Azerbaijan more than 40 Olympic Sports Centers have been created. All created and capitally repaired sporting venues in the city of Baku meet the highest standards. Our transport infrastructure which completely meets today the international requirements are updated and modernized. The infrastructure of service, brand hotels have been created. Of course, the quick development of Azerbaijan has played significant role in adopting this decision”, the President emphasized.

President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the country will spend the first European Games at high level.