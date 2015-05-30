​Presentation of European Games held in Madrid

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the First European Games in Baku scheduled for June 12-28 was held in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Report informs citing the website of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Mr. Altay Efendiyev, who spoke at the event, said that in two weeks Azerbaijan would be remembered forever.

According to him, the idea of such an event came up in Spain in 2007. "The event will be a mix of cultures, where everyone can express his idea. We want to send that message to the world. It is also a unique opportunity to present our country that gained its independence only 24 years ago", - the Ambassador said.

In turn, the head of the Olympic Committee, Mr. Alejandro Blanco, said that Europe was a very important continent in terms of sports. He added that the Games would set the standard for the organization, despite the fact that Azerbaijan had two and a half years to prepare.

214 Spanish athletes, who will compete in 19 of 20 kinds of sports, are involved in the Olympics.