Head of Polish NOC: First European Games was very interesting sports event

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The first European Games was very interesting sports event."

Report was told by the head of the Polish National Olympic Committee, Mr. Andrzej Kraśnicki.

According to him, the Games very well carried out using state-of-the-art stadiums and sport halls, attracted so many young people as the audience.

Mr. Kraśnicki also noted that, Athletes village was organized perfectly and that transport to all sport venues has operated well: "I believe during these Games Baku has achieved important experience that will help in its future bids for Olympic Games and other major sport events - of course if the city decide to apply. "Mr. Andrzej Kraśnicki.

A. Kraśnicki also shared his views on the closing ceremony. According to him, the ceremony was carried out perfectly: "Colours, athletes’ parade, fireworks, and etc., will remain in our minds and hearts for very long time. We will remember Baku as very hospitable and friendly city. People on the streets, even late evening walking on the boulevards with children as well in shops and restaurants were very friendly and helpful for foreigners world “Polsha” was also accepted cordially."

Commenting on the Polish athletes, the head of the National Olympic Committee said that, the Polish team came home with 20 medals (2 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze): "This was a respectable enough tally, although it definitely could have been better. Poland came 19th in the medal count. It’s impossible to compare this result with any other championships due to fact tha it was only first edition of such “Pan-european” sports event".