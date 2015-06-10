Russian Volleyball team players to compete in the I European Games revealed

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The compositions of female and male national volleyball teams of Russia, which will participate in the European Games Baku-2015, were finally announced, Report informs, the official website of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation reported.

In the group stage Russian female team will meet with the teams of the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany and Serbia.

In the group stage Russians will meet with the teams of Germany, Belgium, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Italy.