 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Volleyball team players to compete in the I European Games revealed

    The final composition of the team was announced by the All-Russian Volleyball Federation

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The compositions of female and male national volleyball teams of Russia, which will participate in the European Games Baku-2015, were finally announced, Report informs, the official website of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation reported.

    In the group stage Russian female team will meet with the teams of the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany and Serbia.

    In the group stage Russians will meet with the teams of Germany, Belgium, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Italy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi