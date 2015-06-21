​Parviz Bagirov: "I was able to use only 60 percent of my strength"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Although I prepared at 100 per cent,I was able to use only 60 percent of my strength, as I was outside the ring for a long time. This affects both psychologically and physically. The audience supported me very well and I appreciated it. In addition, I believe that my next fights will be held easier". Report informs, this was stated by Parviz Bagirov, who represented Azerbaijan at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

P. Bagirov said that, he knew his opponent, Moldovan representative Vasili Belous was a powerful athlete: "He participated in the Olympic Games 2 times. I wrestled with him in 2012 tournament held in Kazakhstan and defeated him. The next meeting will be with German boxer . If I defeat him, I'll get to the semifinal. Of course, my target is finale. No doubt, each athlete aims at to be a champion in the ring. And so do I. I hope I get a gold medal."