Olympic and five-time world champion Katie Taylor plans to make history at Baku 2015

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ireland’s Olympic champion boxer Katie Taylor has revealed her plans to make history at Baku 2015 in a video created for the Baku 2015 European Games website.

Report informs, Miss Taylor is the most decorated athlete in the history of women’s Boxing, and is the current Olympic champion after winning gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. The 28-year-old has won five consecutive World Championships, six consecutive European Championships, and five European Union Championships, and sees the first ever European Games in Azerbaijan as another opportunity to create history.

Miss Taylor said: “It’s going to be such an historical event with it being the first event in the European Games, and you can’t really get any bigger than that.

“I really can’t wait to be boxing and representing my country again in such a major competition. It’s an absolute privilege that I have another chance to make history.”

Miss Taylor said that competing in Baku will be unforgettable: “It’s always great to go into a country where they are very knowledgeable about the sport, and to have a really strong boxing team as well. I know the atmosphere is going to be fantastic in the Crystal Hall.”

However, the Olympic champion made it clear that she has only one goal at Baku 2015: “We’re all there to win the gold medal but only one person walks out with a gold medal, and I plan to be that person.

“I want to be the best female boxer of all time.”