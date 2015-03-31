Oleg Piunov: Plans are to raise Azerbaijani flag at Baku 2015 European Games- INTERVIEW

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ One of the possible participants of Baku-2015 European Games, a winner of bronze medal in a synchronized event in 2014 World Cup, Oleg Piunov gave an interview to the official website of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. Report News Agency presents the interview.

-Tell us how you got involved in gymnastics. Why did you choose this sport?

-In 2000, not far from my house a trampoline gymnastics’ section was opened. Since I was a vigorous child, my parents decided to take me to the trainings, so that I could engage myself in something. At that time I was seven years old.



-How do you think, could you perform in any other sport?

-I think so. Since childhood, I love football and table tennis. I remember I was running to the football workouts, doing trampoline gymnastics in parallel.

-How do you deal with your emotions on the day of competition? Have you any special secrets of self-control?

-Yes, but then, these are the secrets (laughing).

-What do you think is the most important aspect in any sport?

-In professional sports, there is no such thing as "important" and "not important." Each detail is important. You need to pay attention to everything.

-How dangerous is to be engaged in professional sports, or does it depend on the sport?

-Each sport is dangerous, one must be very careful. Wrong push or landing may affect the health of the athlete.

-Do you have an idol in the sport?

-Yes, I have. This are Alexander Moskalenko and Irina Karaeva [first Olympic champions in Trampoline Gymnastics].

-Tell us about your sports plans for the near future.

-Plans for the future - the European Games. Enhanced trainings, everything is being done for the result. I would like to get up on a pedestal, raise the flag and hear the national anthem of the country. In turn, I will do everything to implement this plan.

-What do the European Games mean for you and how do you prepare for them?

-Again, I will say that I have European Games in the foreground, the more they will be carried out at home.

-If we move a little bit away from sport - do you have any aspirations or dreams that you want to achieve?

-Like any human being, I have a dreams. I dream of a large, loving family. To spend every hard work’s evening with a wife and children in a quiet, beautiful place, in a lovely house. All you need for happiness.

-Are you able to combine sport with normal life?

-Unfortunately, not always.

-Tell us about your family.

-Love parents madly. And thank them for everything.

-Do you have a loved one?

-Yes, I have.

-What do your fans usually shout, and want do you want to hear from them?

-I would like to hear the cries of support - it's very helpful.

-What would you like to tell them?

-Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank them for believing in me and their support. I will try not to fail, because they worry about me.