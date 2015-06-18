Number of countries broadcasting Baku-2015 announced

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Games in Baku is broadcasting in many countries around the world, not just in Europe.

Report informs, this information was provided by the president of the Sports Broadcasting (ISB), Manolo Romero.

He added that tollaly they considered 1000 broadcasting hours, however, it took more: "So far we have only broadcast more than 800 via satellite. Broadcasts were also in Arabic and Persian languages. As a result, more than 10 million people in Arab countries watched the opening ceremony of Baku-2015.

Mr. Romero stressed that the key audience was Europe and currently 45 European countries broadcast the races: "Opening ceremony was broadcast in 45 countries in Europe, 40 of them broadcast the ceremony live. In addition, the Games are broadcast in 100 countries around the world. Totally, each country broadcasts games for 5-7 hours per day. In addition, they are permanently broadcast by digital channels".