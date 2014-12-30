​New York Times includes the European Games in the list of important sporting events in 2015

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Popular American newspaper New York Times included the first European Games Baku-2015 in a number of important events of next year.

Report informs citing New York Times, the newspaper notes that in the games, which will be held in June from 12 to 28, will bring together about 6,000 athletes who will compete in 20 kind of sport.

In addition, the newspaper writes, that Baku intends to show itself as the real owner of these Games, similar to Pan American, Pan-African or Asian Games.

In addition to the European Games, New York Times included such competitions as rally Monaco, Wimbledon, NBA Finals, etc. in the list of major sporting events next year.