Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will ensure the safety of the Armenian side on the first European Olympic Games Baku-2015.

Report informs it was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov at the press conference held by him today

We never put restrictions on the participation of the Armenians. Armenians exaggerate it, knowing that there are no security problems.

However, having arrived, they saw themselves, the minister added.