Men's boxing competition launched at Baku 2015 - PHOTOS

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The men's boxing competition at "Baku 2015" started at the First European Games.

Report informs, in the 1/16 final matches among athletes competing in 52 kg, English representative Ali Muhammad defeated Moldovan Riscan Alexander 3: 0, Hungarian Csoka Nandor won over Polish Nandor 3: 0, Irishman Casey Myles beat Belarus Fihurenka Ivan 3: 0.

Competing in the 60 kg category, Georgian Eranosyan Otar defeated Ramlavs Artjoms 3: 0 and rose to 1/8 final.

1/16 final of the men's 91 kg category, Ireland's Darren O'Neill defeated Romanian Jitaru Ionut 3: 0, Russian Magomedov Sadam beat Lithuanian Tamasauskas Tadas 3: 0, German Pervizaj Albon defeated Moldovan Ialimov Victor 3: 0, Hungarian Hamori Adam won over Slovakian Tlkanec Erik 3: 0.