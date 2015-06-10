​Jose Manuel Calderon: Azerbaijan is ready for the I European games

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The mood of European games is high. I think that Azerbaijan is ready for the upcoming I European games." Report informs, this was stated by the UNICEF national ambassador, professional Spanish basketball player who plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Jose Manuel Calderon to journalists.

He stressed that he is familiar with a number of facilities which were built for the games. "The necessary infrastructure was created for the games. Sports facilities built in Baku meet the Olympic level," - said Mr. Calderon.

The basketball player arrived in Baku to hold a master class for children in streetball, organized by UNICEF.