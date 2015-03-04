Italy hosts presentation of 'Baku-2015' European games

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Italian capital, Rome hosts a presentation of 'Baku-2015' European games. In this regard, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov is on an official visit to the country. Report informs referring to the information given by the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan.

Presentation to be held today at the National Gallery of Modern Art ("Galleria nazionale d'arte moderna") in Rome, which will be attended by the President of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Italy Giovanni Malago, Education Minister of Italy Stefania Giannini and other officials.

During the presentation of the 'Baku-2015' European games about 300 guests will be able to see an exhibition reflecting the culture, history and monuments of Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event a concert program will be organized for the attenders.