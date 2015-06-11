​Gold medal in wrestling of Baku-2015 will be equal to the title of European Champion

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Gold medal in wrestling of the Games in Baku will be equal to the title of Champion of Europe. Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the first vice-president of the Russian Wrestling Federation Georgiy Brusov.

"International Wrestling Federation signed a contract with the organizing committee of the Games in Baku among the last - in March last year - said Brusov. - In this regard, the European Championships will be held in the framework of the European games, and the winner's medal of the Games in Baku will be equal to the title of Champion of Europe. In addition, this tournament is a qualifying round for the World Cup to be held in September this year in the United States in Las Vegas."

Wrestling competitions will be held in Baku from 13 to 18 June.