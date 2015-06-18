Four Azerbaijani sportsmen will compete for bronze medal

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four Azerbaijani sportsmen will compete for the bronze medal in the weight category of 61, 70, 86 and 125 kg.

Report informs, they are Haji Aliyev (61 kg), Ruslan Dibirhajiyev (70 kg), Nurmuhammad Hajiyev (86 kg), and Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125 kg).

In the 1/8 finals Haji Aliyev defeated Armenian athlete Volodya Frangulyan (7: 0), and in 1/4 finals beat Mikola Bolotnyuk from Slovakia with a score of 10: 0.

In order to win the bronze medal R.Dibirhajiyev must win over Georgian athlete Davit Tlashadze.

After the defeat at the meeting with Magomedmurad Hajiyev from Poland with the score 2: 7, he won Miroslav Kirov from Bulgaria (4: 1).

At the second meeting of competition our fighter managed to win over the Hungarian athlete Zsombor Gulyas with the score 4: 3.

Beating Bulgarian Georgi Sredkov with a score of 14: 2, another Azerbaijani wrestler Nurmuhammed Hajiyev in 1/4 final with the same score lost to the Russian fighter Abdul Sadulayev.

Beating at the meeting in the weight category of 86 kg the representative of Italy Tudor Vasile Zuzu, in the fight for the bronze N.Hajiyev will meet with Polish Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz.

Fighter Jamaladdin Mahammadov met with the same fate. Azerbaijani wrestler, who won the meeting with Jonas Rudavidzhius at the 1/8 finals with a score of 10: 0, beat Turkish athlete Taha Akgul (5: 2).

At a meeting with Poland athlete Robert Baran, he won him with a score of 11: 0. In the fight for the bronze medal Jamaladdin Mahammadov will meet with Soslan Gagloev from Slovakia.