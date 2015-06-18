First European Games champion Toghrul Asgarov received his gold medal from President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has added another gold to its medal tally at the First European Games as freestyle wrestler Toghrul Asgarov emerged victorious in the men`s 65kg weight category.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, Chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout.

On his way to the gold medal Toghrul Asgarov defeated Mihail Sava of Moldova, Maxime Fiquet of France, Azamat Nurykau of Belarus, and Frank Chamizo Marquez of Italy.

Toghrul Asgarov`s medal is ninth gold in Azerbaijan`s tally at the first European Games.

President Ilham Aliyev presented medals to the winning athletes.

Azerbaijan`s flag was raised as the national anthem of the country was played in the medal ceremony.