Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of "Baku 2015" the first European Games, the fight for the gold medal in women's table tennis competition started. Report informs, the meeting is being held between Germany and the Netherlands.

Earlier, Germany won over Russia in the 1/4 final 3:0 and defeated the Czech Republic in the semi-final with the same score.

In the semifinal, the Netherlands beat Ukraine 3: 2.