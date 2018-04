Durunda takes silver in rhythmic gymnastics, adding 35th medal to Azerbaijan`s tally

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan increased medal count at the first European Games to 35, after Maria Durunda grabbed silver in the ribbon event in rhythmic gymnastics. Report informs, Russia`s Yana Kudryavtseva emerged victorious, with Georgian Salome Pazhava finishing third.