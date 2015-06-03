 Top
    Bulgarian boxers arrive in Baku to compete in I European Games

    The team consists of 9 athletes

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian national team in boxing arrived in Baku, which will participate in the First European games. 

    Report was told in Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan, the eastern Europeans practicing with 9 boxers under the guidance of coaches Palma Rancheva and Michael Tankova.

    49 kg Tinko Banabakov

    52 kg Daniel Asenov

    56 kg Stefan Ivanov

    60 kg Elian Dimitrov

    64 kg Irene Ismetov

    69 kg Simeon Chamov

    81 kg Radoslaw Pantaleo

    91 kg Kristian Dimitrov

    91 kg Peter Belberov

    Boxing competitions at the First European games "Baku-2015" will be held on June 16-27.

