Bulgarian boxers arrive in Baku to compete in I European Games

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian national team in boxing arrived in Baku, which will participate in the First European games.
Report was told in Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan, the eastern Europeans practicing with 9 boxers under the guidance of coaches Palma Rancheva and Michael Tankova.
49 kg Tinko Banabakov
52 kg Daniel Asenov
56 kg Stefan Ivanov
60 kg Elian Dimitrov
64 kg Irene Ismetov
69 kg Simeon Chamov
81 kg Radoslaw Pantaleo
91 kg Kristian Dimitrov
91 kg Peter Belberov
Boxing competitions at the First European games "Baku-2015" will be held on June 16-27.
