Bulgarian boxers arrive in Baku to compete in I European Games

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian national team in boxing arrived in Baku, which will participate in the First European games.

Report was told in Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan, the eastern Europeans practicing with 9 boxers under the guidance of coaches Palma Rancheva and Michael Tankova.

49 kg Tinko Banabakov

52 kg Daniel Asenov

56 kg Stefan Ivanov

60 kg Elian Dimitrov

64 kg Irene Ismetov

69 kg Simeon Chamov

81 kg Radoslaw Pantaleo

91 kg Kristian Dimitrov

91 kg Peter Belberov

Boxing competitions at the First European games "Baku-2015" will be held on June 16-27.