Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ One more Azerbaijani wrestler, Haji Aliyev gained victory over his Armenian opponent at "Baku 2015" the First European Games in men's 61 kg category, Report informs.

World and European champion did not give any chance to Volodya Frangulyan in the 1/8 finals - 7: 0. Hasan Aliyev's brother Yashar Aliyev beat Armenian representative Gagik Barseqyanı in 57 kg category in 1/4 final.