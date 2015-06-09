Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "BELTA: Baku lives by upcoming European games. And sports event should undoubtedly turn out. To do this, Azerbaijan has applied a lot of effort and money".

Report informs, the article entitled "The first European games: all roads lead to Baku," published by the Belarusian Information Agency declares.

In a short period of time Baku prepared 18 modern sports centers, five of which were built from the ground up as soon as possible.

The article emphasizes that during European games capital of Azerbaijan will be divided into four clusters, which include sports facilities. National Stadium and the National Gymnastics Arena are located in a cluster.Opening and closing ceremony of the first European games and tournaments in athletics will be held at the National Stadium.The ultra-modern sports complex is designed for 68 thousand people.The construction of the arena was completed in a record 2.5 years", the article says.

As stated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus Isfandiyar Vahabzadeh, Baku is ready to welcome all the guests from Europe.

"Despite the fact that we had only 2.5 years for preparation, very serious work has been done, and the competition from 12 to 28 June will be held at the Summer Olympic Games", said the ambassador at the press conference at the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

"The organizers managed to create infrastructure that meets all international standards.

The only thing remains that to fill a bright sports component with new and reconstructed facilities. Builders have passed their exam passed, and now all the athletes turn", the author writes.

"Such a large-scale preparation and successful organization of the first European Games the capital of Azerbaijan makes it clear that in the future, Baku is ready to take the Olympic Games, for the right to hold that in the near future", the author stresses.

The article also says that the Belarusian sports fans will be able to watch all competitions thanks to the Baku European Games broadcast on Belarusian television: "Belteleradiocompany will carry broadcasts from the scene.The amount of the daily broadcast will be about 8 hours."