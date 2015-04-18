BEGOC Chief Operating Officer: Baku-2015 to provide solid basis for future European Games - INTERVIEW

"The agreement with Russia's and UK's broadcasting companies will be signed in the coming weeks"

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku-2015" First European Games Operating Committee (BEGOC) Chief Operating Officer, Simon Clegg gave an interview to the Report News Agency.

- Less than 60 days left to European Games. How do you assess the level of preparation stage and the work done till now?

- I am quite pleased with the current stage and results. We must remember that, less than 60 days left to the Games, as you said. However, in any case, the challenge and main goal of Baku was to complete the preparations for Olympic scale games for 30 months, though over countries are given 7-year period for that. This was the main issue of us. Therefore, each of the remaining days is very important to us. We should believe our free and firm position and we will decently cope with all work on these days.

- You might have witnessed the traffic congestion as the BEGOC head office is located in downtown. What measures will be taken to eliminate the problem of traffic jams during the Games?

- Firstly,I would like to say that a new road was put into operation in the north of the city. The commissioning of the road a little bit remove the tension to the city center. Probably, you have mentioned it either. I would also like to emphasize that the athletes and most of the delegations will use the road during the Games while going to sports facilities, infrastructure. I think,we will not disorder the city's daily transport life with it.

- The agreement on broadcasting was signed with 57 countries up to now, but the broadcast agreement was signed neither with the British nor the Russian television ...

- In fact, the broadcasting companies of these countries have shown interest in the European Games to be held in Baku. Discussions are currently underway with them. I can say with full confidence that the agreement over the next few weeks will be completed and officially announced to the public. There are some points and terms which are currently in the process of coordination. The agreement will be signed with Russian and British broadcasters in the coming weeks.

- Are you having talks with one or several TV channels of these countries, at present?

- Only one broadcasting company of each country is given exclusive rights to broadcast. However, there are a few countries that will get the right for their second broadcaster. In fact, if we are talking about any country, we directly keep in touch with some of their broadcasting companies and try obtain the most convenient terms for us during the negotiations. In other words, we want to create an atmosphere of competition among those broadcasters. We want to see what they agree with and which of the terms offered to us is more favorable. After that, we choose one exclusive broadcasting company and sign a contract with it.

- What are the prospects of the European Games?

- The first European Games to be held in Baku provide pretty amazing future for upcoming Games. See for yourself: the next European Games will be held in 2019, and there will be some compulsory kinds of sports. Because, including those kinds of sports into the program will give the right for gaining the license for the Olympics and the right to participate. The Games to take place in Baku provide a solid basis for future European Games. It is a chance for the athletes to participate in Rio-2016 and the Games to be held in 2020.