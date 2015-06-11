Baku hosts an event "To the Games together with friends"

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ On the eve of the European games in the center of Baku on Fountain Square was held another interesting campaign under the slogan "To the Games together with friends" ("Dostlarla Oyunlara"). Report informs, young athletes have organized competitions among the residents of the capital.

Basketball players and boxers have made it possible for everyone to experience the power in these sports. The campaign attracted a great interest. Hundreds of people joined the action, along with the athletes expressed support for the I European Games.

The winners of the competition with the participation of residents and visitors to win tickets to basketball games and boxing as part of the first European games "Baku-2015".