Baku 2015: Finals of shooting competitions start today

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today shooting competitions will finish at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani representatives will compete in the final race day.

A mixed team of Irada Ashumova and Ruslan Luney will carry out 10-meter air pistol. In mixed teams' circle stand races, Emin Jafarov and Nurlana Jafarova will participate in the competitions.

In shooting eliminations, which started from June 16,up to date 48 medals were presented to their owners.