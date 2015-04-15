Baku-2015 European Games presented in Brussels

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has been held in Brussels to present Baku 2015 European Games.

Report informs, the event, which co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan`s Embassy to the Belgium, was held at the Egmont palace.

The ceremony saw speeches Minister of Sport and Youth of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov, former president of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge, Secretary General of the Belgian Olympic Committee Philippe Vander Putten and vice president of the European Parliament Richard Henry Charnetsky.

The event attended by socio-political figures of Belgium and employees of the diplomatic offices accredited in Brussels provided an insight into about preparations for the first European Games. The event then featured demonstration of a film about preparation for Baku-2015.

Minister Azad Rahimov spoke about Azerbaijan's achievements in sport over the last years. He said conduction of the inaugural European Games in the country was the result of these achievements, and the care of the country to sport.

Former president of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge expressed assurance the upcoming grandiose sport event in Azerbaijan would inspire the participating sportsmen and the world youth. “The sportsmen will celebrate a big sport holiday in Azerbaijan in June”, he added.

Secretary General of the Belgian Olympic Committee Philippe Vander Putten and vice president of the European Parliament Richard Henry Charnetsky noted that the first European Games stressed the importance of the upcoming grandiose sport event in terms of expanding ties between the states.

The participants also became familiar with the photo exhibition featuring the beauty of Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan.

The guests were handed various publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation about Azerbaijan, including Baku 2015 Games.

Baku was awarded the Games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012. The Baku European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) will organise and run the Games in co-operation with the EOC.

There will be a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.