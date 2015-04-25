Baku 2015 European Games presented at Bundestag

Baku. 25 April. A ceremony has been held at the German Bundestag to present Baku 2015 European Games.

Report informs, initiated by the Sports Committee of the Bundestag, the event brought together MPs, representatives of National Olympic Committee of Germany, employees of Bundestag Office and bureau of deputies and media representatives.

Chairperson of the Sports Committee in the Bundestag Dagmar Freitag stressed the importance of Baku 2015 First European Games.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the current state of relations as well as politic economic, social and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The diplomat also highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits of the two countries` officials.

The event featured a presentation on the European Games Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Baku 2015 Organising Committee board member Farhad Hajiyev.

Baku was awarded the Games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012. The Baku European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) will organise and run the Games in co-operation with the EOC.

There will be a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.