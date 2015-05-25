Baku 2015 completes final tests of all 20 European Games sports

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games yesterday held successful sport tests in Volleyball and 3x3 Basketball, completing its preparatory programme for all 20 sports which will feature at the inaugural event, Report informs.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Executive Officer of Baku 2015, said: “The successful close of the sport test series, together with our test events, brings us one step closer to the start of the Games on 12 June. Delivering the first European Games has been a massive undertaking for BEGOC and our partners in the Azerbaijani government, involving preparations on a city-wide basis, but we have always kept a strong focus on the athletes’ experience.

“Our test events and sport tests have allowed us to learn some important lessons based on a philosophy of ‘plan, implement, execute, review and refine’, and we are now better placed to deliver a successful Games as a result of these collective learnings.

“It is my firm belief that great sporting competitions make for successful sporting events, and at Baku 2015 we have spared no effort to ensure the stage will be perfectly set for Europe’s competitors to deliver the performances of a lifetime.”

Sport tests are events designed to ensure the readiness of Baku 2015 from a sport competition perspective, while test events are stand-alone competitions in their own right, with a broader range of functional areas involved.

Mr Pierce O’Callaghan, Baku 2015 Director of Sport, explained: “The series of sport tests has confirmed our readiness to host the European Games, ensuring that everything is in place for the athletes to shine across all 20 Baku 2015 sports.

“The sport tests have complemented the six major test events that we held, which allowed us to simulate Games-time operations across the full range of functional areas. By combining test events in key venues with a full series of sport tests, we have fully tested our operational readiness in the most resource-effective manner.”