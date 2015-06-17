Today Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at Baku 2015

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, free-style wrestlers will compete at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by one wrestler in every weight category of the competition. The match will take place in 4 weight categories.

In 57 kg category, Yashar Aliyev will fight on the mat at 10:35 a.m. His opponent will be French Zoheyr El Ouarraqe. Togrul Asgarov competing in the 65 kg category, will face Russian Ilias Bekbulatov. The wrestlers will fight at 10:14 a.m.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Jabrail Hasanov will compete at 11:10 a.m. Competing in 74 kg category, J.Hasanov will try to gain victory over Hungarian Mihaly Nagi. In the 97 kg category, Khetag Gazimov's rival will be Polish Radoslav Baran. The winner between them will be known 10:21 a.m.

Men's freestyle wrestling competition will last for 2 days.