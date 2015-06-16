 Top
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters qualify for next stage at Baku 2015

    Patimat Abakarova and Mahammad Mammadov gained the victory

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in taekwondo competition at "Baku 2015", Mahammad Mammadov qualified for the next stage. Report informs, a fighter competing in the 58 kg category, won Israeli Gili Haimovitsi - 7: 4 at the first meeting.

    ***

    Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova reached the 1/4 final at "Baku 2015" the First European Games. 

    Report informs, she defeated Russian Alexandra Luchagina.

    At the end of the meeting, the result was 7: 1. A female fighter will meet with Greek Ionna Koutsou in 1/4 final stage. Competitors will face at 15: 30 p.m. Baku time.

