Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters qualify for next stage at Baku 2015

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in taekwondo competition at "Baku 2015", Mahammad Mammadov qualified for the next stage. Report informs, a fighter competing in the 58 kg category, won Israeli Gili Haimovitsi - 7: 4 at the first meeting.

Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova reached the 1/4 final at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, she defeated Russian Alexandra Luchagina.

At the end of the meeting, the result was 7: 1. A female fighter will meet with Greek Ionna Koutsou in 1/4 final stage. Competitors will face at 15: 30 p.m. Baku time.