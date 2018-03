Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Referee of FIFA Beach Soccer Ingilab Mammadov received another assignment.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA, I. Mammadov appointed to the "Baku-2015" First European games.

Along with other sports in the European games will also be held the competition in beach soccer.

Group A will fight the national team of Azerbaijan, Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine, and Group B - Team Russia, Italy, Spain and Hungary.